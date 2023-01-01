Kadri produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Kadri had the secondary helper on MacKenzie Weegar's first goal as a Flame, which also stood as the game-winner. Over his last seven games, Kadri has racked up three goals and four assists. The center continues to thrive in a second-line role with 14 tallies, 15 helpers, 123 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-4 rating through 38 appearances this season.