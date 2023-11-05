Kadri notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Kadri set up Martin Pospisil's first NHL goal in the first period. With a goal and three helpers over his last three games, Kadri has found a bit of a groove, primarily playing with Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich on the second line. The recent improvement doesn't negate a rough start to the year for Kadri -- he's at five points, a minus-12 rating, 33 shots on net, seven hits and seven PIM through 11 contests overall.