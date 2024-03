Kadri notched an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Kadri has an assist in each of the last two games, and he's up to 10 points over 13 contests in March. The center has been a leader for the Flames' forwards this season, racking up 23 goals, 61 points, 237 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 72 appearances in a top-six role.