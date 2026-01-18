Kadri registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Kadri's still in a 13-game goal drought, a span in which he has two assists, 24 shots on net and a minus-9 rating. The 35-year-old remains in a top-six role, but his fortunes have soured after he was one of the few productive players for the Flames in the first half of the campaign. Overall, Kadri is at eight goals, 25 assists, 137 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-18 rating through 48 appearances.