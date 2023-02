Kadri scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-2 wi over Buffalo.

It was his first goal in five games and first points in four. The goal was like so many of Kadri's best -- he deflected a Jonathan Huberdeau shot in the high slot as part of a four-goal flurry in the second period. While he won't come close to his career-best 87 points (71 games) from last season, Kadri is on pace to record his third 30-goal season. He's been one of the Flames' best this season.