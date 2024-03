Kadri scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Kadri did it all himself on an end-to-end rush in the third period, with his goal cutting the deficit to 3-2. The center has been excellent of late, racking up six goals and two assists over his last seven outings. For the season, he's up to 22 tallies, 52 points (11 on the power play), 191 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-4 rating through 60 appearances.