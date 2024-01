Kadri recorded an assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Kadri has been held off the scoresheet just twice in 11 games in January, recording six goals, six assists and a plus-5 rating for the month. The center is up to 16 goals, 22 helpers, 154 shots on net, 25 PIM, 31 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 47 outings overall. He's a steady scorer in a top-six role, so Kadri should have a place in every fantasy format.