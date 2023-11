Kadri delivered two assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

His first helper was a beauty. He banked the puck hard off the right boards at a perfect angle for Martin Pospisil to pick up in stride, cut hard to the net and hold the puck until he roofed it over Ilya Sorokin. Kadri is heating up and has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his last nine games (31 shots). He may still be on the wire.