Kadri logged an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Kadri has assists in consecutive games, and he's picked up five points over his last seven outings. The 32-year-old center is up to 21 goals, 22 helpers, 198 shots, 67 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 59 contests this season. He continues to play on the second line, where chemistry is growing between him and linemates Jonathan Huberdeau and Jakob Pelletier.