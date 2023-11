Kadri produced a power-play assist and two hits Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Kadri has one goal and three helpers over his last four contests. His assist Monday on a Jonathan Huberdeau tally was Kadri's first power-play points since Nov. 1, as the Flames have recently struggled with the man advantage. Kadri is up to three goals, nine helpers, 55 shots on net, 16 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 18 games this season.