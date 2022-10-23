Kadri scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Kadri extended his season-opening point streak to five games by cashing in on a rebound in the first period. He has scored both of his goals and added two of his four assists this year while on the power play. The 32-year-old also has 17 shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating. He's shown no need for an adjustment period with his new team, rewarding fantasy managers who believed in his massive 87-point campaign from a year ago.