Kadri scored two goals on a team-high six shots on net with a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.

The veteran center got Calgary on the board midway through the first period, tapping a slick pass from Noah Hanifin into a wide-open cage. Kadri then found a gap between Petr Mrazek and the post late in the third, banking the puck in off the goalie from a sharp angle. Kadri's been a key cog in the Flames' offense after shaking off a sluggish start to the season, and he's found the back of the net five times in the last six games. Since the beginning of November, the 33-year-old's piled up 12 goals and 28 points in 31 contests.