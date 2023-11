Kadri notched an assist and six shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Kadri hasn't posted a point streak longer than two games over his last nine contests, but he has two goals and four helpers in that span. He set up an A.J. Greer tally in the third period Monday. Kadri has 14 points, 66 shots, 18 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 22 appearances this season while filling a second-line role.