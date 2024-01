Kadri posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Kadri closed out a productive January with 13 points in as many games. He helped out on Elias Lindholm's tally in Saturday's low-scoring win. Kadri is up to 39 points (eight on the power play), 159 shots on net, 34 hits, 25 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 49 appearances this season.