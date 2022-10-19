Kadri recorded a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kadri helped out on an Elias Lindholm goal in the second period. Through three games, Kadri has a goal and three assists, with three of those four points coming on the power play. The center has added 10 shots, an even plus-minus rating, two hits and two blocked shots. The even-strength production will come around eventually, but his work with the man advantage is impressive early on, especially as he adjusts to a new team.