Kadri scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Avalanche.

Kadri opened the scoring at 13:46 of the first period and set up an Andrew Mangiapane goal in the second. During his four-game point streak, Kadri has two goals and three assists. The center has played well in a second-line role since the start of November, and he's now at seven tallies, 20 points, 85 shots on net, 22 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 28 contests overall.