Kadri scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Kadri has goals in back-to-back games, and he's scored five of his 10 markers in December. The center's goal put the Flames up 3-1 before a chaotic finish that saw them just hold off the Flyers in the end. Kadri is up to 26 points, 118 shots on net, 24 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 36 outings overall, providing solid offense from a second-line role.