Kadri scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Kadri has goals in back-to-back contests after going 16 games without one. He managed eight helpers during that goalless span. The 32-year-old center is up to 23 tallies (four game-winners), 51 points, 244 shots on net, 88 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 74 appearances.
