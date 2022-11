Kadri scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Kadri tallied at 8:14 of the second period. His season-opening six-game point streak ended Saturday versus the Oilers, but it didn't take the center long to get going again. He's up to five goals, five assists, 30 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating through eight contests overall.