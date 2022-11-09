Kadri contributed a goal in a 3-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

That was Kadri's seventh goal and 12th point in 12 games this season. He's been a consistent performer, recording at least a point in nine of those 12 contests. He had a career-high 87 points in 71 contests last season with Colorado and the move to the Flames clearly hasn't significantly slowed him down. Given that Kadri is getting top-six minutes and is on the top power-play unit with the Flames, it's not surprising that his success has carried over to Calgary.