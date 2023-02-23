Kadri recorded a power-play assist, six shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

This was Kadri's first power-play point since Jan. 21. He set up Elias Lindholm's goal in the second period, which was the first of five tallies in a row for the Flames as they rallied from behind. Kadri has four points, 31 shots and a minus-3 rating in eight games since the All-Star break, putting him at 21 tallies, 21 helpers, 195 shots, 62 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 58 contests overall.