Kadri recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

It was a fairly quiet Flames debut for Kadri, who failed to register a shot on goal and logged just one hit and one blocked shot. He had a shot attempt deflect in off Tyler Toffoli for the Flames' fourth goal, giving Kadri his first point with his new team. The 32-year-old center signed a seven-year deal in August, cashing in on a 28-goal, 87-point effort in 71 contests a year ago with the Avalanche. He'll continue to center the second line and see time on the Flames' top power-play unit.