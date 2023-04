Kadri registered two assists in Calgary's 5-4 win over Anaheim on Sunday.

Kadri has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last five outings, giving him two goals and five points in that span. That's in stark contrast to his 11 contests from March 2-21 during which he was limited to four assists and was unable to find the back of the net. Through 77 appearances this season, Kadri has 23 goals and 54 points.