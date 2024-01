Kadri produced an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Kadri set up Jonathan Huberdeau's tally in the second period. With six points over his last eight games, Kadri is cruising in a second-line role. The center is up to 11 goals, 17 helpers, 125 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-4 rating through 39 appearances this season, but he's bounced back well after a rough October.