Kadri recorded a goal and an assist along with eight shots in the Flames' 4-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Kadri potted in an empty-net goal to ice the game at 4-2. He would also pick up a helper on Blake Coleman's game-winning goal. After starting the season with just one point in eight games, Kadri has put together a four-game point streak with six points in that span. He should continue to play on the second line and top power-play unit.