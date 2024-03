Kadri scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Kadri wrapped up March with his third multi-point effort of the month. He had three goals and nine helpers over 14 contests in March, a bit quieter than other months but solid nonetheless. The veteran center is up to 24 tallies, 63 points, 239 shots on net, 56 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 73 appearances.