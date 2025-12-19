Kadri scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Kadri tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period, then set up a Mikael Backlund empty-netter late in the frame. The 35-year-old Kadri has been excellent in December with three goals and seven helpers over eight contests. He's up to eight goals, 31 points (11 on the power play), 113 shots on net, 23 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 35 outings overall.