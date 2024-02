Kadri scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Kadri tallied at 4:19 of the first period, but the Flames struggled to put much else up while the Sharks capitalized on their mistakes. Entering Thursday, Kadri had gone eight games without a goal, picking up seven assists in that span. The center is at 17 tallies, 45 points, 174 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-2 rating over 54 appearances this season.