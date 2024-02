Kadri scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Kadri opened the scoring at 2:02 of the first period. The 33-year-old center has five goals and two assists over his last five games, bringing some balance to his scoring after a helper-heavy run from late January into early February. He's up to 21 goals, 51 points, 187 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-5 rating through 58 appearances this season.