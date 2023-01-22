Kadri scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Kadri got a piece of a Tyler Toffoli shot and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy late in the first period for the opening goal. Over his last eight games, Kadri's been steady with four goals and three helpers. The 32-year-old center is up to 18 tallies, 36 points (15 on the power play), 154 shots on net, 52 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 47 contests, serving almost exclusively as the second-line center.