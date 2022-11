Kadri scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

The Flames are 0-3-1 over their last four games, and Kadri's contributed two goals in that span after opening the year with a six-game point streak. The center has six tallies, five assists, 37 shots on net, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 10 contests. He was expected to be a regression candidate this year, but he's defied those projections early on.