Kadri scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Kadri secured his first multi-point effort of the season just 9:21 into the game. He scored at the 1:42 mark and then assisted on a Kevin Bahl tally later in the first period. Kadri has scored in back-to-back games and is up to seven points, 27 shots on net, seven hits, eight PIM and a minus-7 rating across 10 appearances. He'll continue to center the top line, putting him in a position to find more success on offense.