Kadri registered an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Kadri co-led the Flames in shots -- Blake Coleman (goal, assist) and MacKenzie Weegar (assist) also had five. Kadri had a bad game at the dot, winning just six of 22 faceoffs, but fantasy managers will be more impressed with his offense. He's earned eight points over his last 10 contests to help keep the Flames competitive in most games. Overall, the veteran center is at 17 points, 76 shots, 21 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 26 outings.