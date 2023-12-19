Kadri notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Kadri set up Martin Pospisil for a rush down the wing that resulted in the Flames' first goal. The helper snapped Kadri's first multi-game point drought since a four-game slump from Oct. 20-26. The 33-year-old center had a poor October, but he's been steady since while serving as a mentor and linemate to rookies Pospisil and Connor Zary. Kadri is up to 23 points, 101 shots on net, 23 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 32 contests.