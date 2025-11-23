Kadri logged two power-play assists and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Kadri had a hand in goals by Matthew Coronato and Joel Farabee in this contest. In the shootout, Kadri tallied in the fourth round with the goal that gave the Flames the win. The 35-year-old center has five helpers over his last three outings following a five-game skid. He's up to 16 points (seven on the power play), 75 shots on net, 17 hits, eight PIM and a minus-13 rating through 23 contests overall.