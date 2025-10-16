Kadri logged a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Kadri has earned three helpers, including two on the power play, over the Flames' first five games. The center has added 11 shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-5 rating. Kadri is playing big minutes as the top-line center on a team that has struggled to find consistent offense, so his fantasy value is dependent on which categories are in play. He should offer decent offense and a strong shot volume, but he'll likely have a negative plus-minus rating throughout the year.