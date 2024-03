Kadri scored a power-play goal on seven shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Kadri has two goals and six assists over eight games in March. The 33-year-old center is up to 23 tallies, 59 points (14 on the power play), 219 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 67 contests. Kadri continues to be a key forward for the Flames and should see significant usage the rest of the way.