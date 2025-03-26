Kadri scored twice on seven shots and added five PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Kadri tied the game at 2-2 in the third period with a power-play tally. He then fought Brandon Montour, keeping both players off the ice for the remainder of regulation. Kadri made an impact in overtime, however, converting on a breakaway to seal the win. He is the first player in Flames franchise history to score in overtime in consecutive contests, having previously done so in a comeback win Saturday over the Islanders. His overtime tally Tuesday was also the 300th goal of his NHL career. Kadri is up to 28 goals, 54 points, 240 shots on net, 51 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 70 appearances, and he's earned eight goals and three helpers over 12 outings in March.