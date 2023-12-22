Kadri recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Kadri has a helper in each of the last two games after going two contests without a point for the first time since October. The center has nine points over 10 outings in December. For the season, the 33-year-old is up to 24 points (four on the power play), 105 shots on net, 23 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 33 outings. If the Flames' power play can get on track, Kadri will likely be a big part of it.