Kadri notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Kadri set up Andrew Mangiapane on the opening goal, but the Sabres quickly took control of the game. The assist was Kadri's fourth in as many games, and he's also scored one goal to start his Flames career hot. The center has earned three power-play points, 12 shots on net, six hits and an even plus-minus rating while playing on the second line.