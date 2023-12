Kadri contributed a goal in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Saturday.

Kadri extended his scoring streak to three games and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his past six contests. He's up to two goals and five points over that six-game stretch. Kadri's having a fine season overall, supplying six markers and 18 points through 27 outings. That puts him on pace to roughly match his 2022-23 finish of 56 points in 82 appearances.