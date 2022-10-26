Kadri scored twice on four shots, added a power-play assist, went plus-2 and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Kadri scored twice in a space of 3:30 in the first period, with the latter goal just a second shy of being a shorthanded tally. He also helped out on Jonathan Huberdeau's first goal as a Flame in the second. Kadri's fantastic start to the year has seen him get on the scoresheet in all six games so far. He has four goals, five helpers, five power-play points, 21 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. He's usually better at agitating, but his penalty Tuesday was his first of the campaign.