Kadri scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Kadri's tally came off a set play from a faceoff win in the middle of the second period. The 34-year-old center has scored seven goals and added four assists over his last 12 outings to provide consistent offense in a top-line role. Overall, he has 15 goals, 28 points, 138 shots on net, 30 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 40 appearances. While he's tracking toward missing the 60-point mark for the second time in three years with the Flames, he's still a decent No. 2 fantasy center.