Kadri scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kadri has four goals and four assists during his six-game point streak. His tally Saturday was the game-winner, his second such goal of the season. Kadri continues to provide steady offense from the second line, racking up 34 points, 136 shots on net, 28 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 43 appearances.