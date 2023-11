Kadri scored a goal on four shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Kadri has gotten on the scoresheet in five of six games in November. The center's slow start to the season is over, and he's now at nine points, 46 shots on net, nine hits, 11 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 15 contests. He's shown excellent chemistry with Connor Zary, and that duo looked good with Martin Pospisil in Tuesday's contest.