Kadri notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Kadri continues to be fairly steady with two goals and five assists over his last eight games. The 33-year-old helped out on Connor Zary's third-period tally, which briefly generated hope for a Flames comeback. Kadri is up to 16 points, 71 shots on net, 20 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 25 appearances in a second-line role this season.