Kadri logged an assist and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kadri continues to produce offense well in January with nine points through 11 contests. He set up Jonathan Huberdeau for the Flames' lone tally of Thursday's game. Kadri has 19 tallies, 19 helpers, 162 shots on net, 52 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-8 rating while serving as the Flames' second-line center through 49 appearances.