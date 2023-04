Kadri logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Kadri's first year with the Flames came to a close with a respectable 56 points in 82 contests, including a goal and three assists over his last six outings. He was always a long shot to repeat last year's 87-point campaign, and his 2022-23 production still counts as his third-highest point total. He added 267 shots on net, 99 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-19 rating.