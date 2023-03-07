Kadri had two assists in Monday's 5-4 win over Dallas.
Kadri has 21 goals and 47 points in 64 contests this season. His offensive pace is well behind that of 2021-22, when he finished with 28 goals and 87 points in 71 games. The 32-year-old has been fairly productive lately though, with six assists over his last seven outings.
