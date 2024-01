Kadri notched a pair of assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Kadri had secondary helpers on goals by Blake Coleman and Yegor Sharangovich during the Flames' third-period rally. This was Kadri's second straight multi-point effort, and he has five goals and three assists over his last seven games. The center is up to 32 points, 131 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 41 outings, putting him on pace to eclipse 60 points for the third time in his career.